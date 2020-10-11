Matthew S. McDonald of Pemberton Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home. He was 44.
Born in Mount Holly, Matthew grew up in Pemberton and was a 1994 graduate of Northern Burlington High School. He worked with heavy machinery and as a truck driver. Matthew enjoyed fishing, ice hockey, motor cross and dirt bikes. He was a former soccer referee for the US Soccer Federation.
Matthew is survived by his parents Karen & George McDonald; two brothers: Bryan (Amy) of Pottstown, Pa. and Adam of California; a nephew Nathan and a niece Zoe. He is also survived by a close family friend Kim Martino and aunts, uncles & cousins in western Pennsylvania and Michigan; as well as his beloved dog, Bear.
Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. A Service will follow at 6 p.m. Everyone must wear face coverings, observe social distance guidelines, and keep interactions brief. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, the Salvation Army, or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Perinchief Chapelswww.perinchief.com