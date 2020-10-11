1/1
Matthew S. McDonald
Matthew S. McDonald of Pemberton Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home. He was 44.

Born in Mount Holly, Matthew grew up in Pemberton and was a 1994 graduate of Northern Burlington High School. He worked with heavy machinery and as a truck driver. Matthew enjoyed fishing, ice hockey, motor cross and dirt bikes. He was a former soccer referee for the US Soccer Federation.

Matthew is survived by his parents Karen & George McDonald; two brothers: Bryan (Amy) of Pottstown, Pa. and Adam of California; a nephew Nathan and a niece Zoe. He is also survived by a close family friend Kim Martino and aunts, uncles & cousins in western Pennsylvania and Michigan; as well as his beloved dog, Bear.

Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. A Service will follow at 6 p.m. Everyone must wear face coverings, observe social distance guidelines, and keep interactions brief. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, the Salvation Army, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Perinchief Chapels

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
OCT
11
Service
06:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
