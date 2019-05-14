Home

Mavis T. Hutchins (Nee Truett) Of Pemberton Borough, age 87 years, passed away May 11, 2019 at home with her family by her side.

She was a native of England and resident of Pemberton since the early 1960's.

Mavis was a Homemaker and loved gardening, traveling and going to the shore

She was preceded in death by her Husband Francis Albertus Hutchins, partner Sonny Challender and son Michael Hutchins.

Beloved mother of Richard J. Hutchins and wife Cheryl Vacchiano of Portland, Me, Joseph W. Hutchins & wife Gloria of Northampton, Pa, and Marisa Phillips & husband Tim of Pemberton Borough, dear sister of June Knight, Jill Harvey, Ann Denton and David Truett and grandmother of 8.

Relatives and friends of Mavis's Family are invited to her visitation 1:00 to 2:00 PM Wednesday afternoon at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough where her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

31 Elizabeth St.,

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2019
