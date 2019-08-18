|
|
Maxine Quinones of Palm Coast, Fla., a native of NYC and former Willingboro, N.J. resident, transitioned on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was 62.
The daughter of Broggie Stevenson and Sadie Stevenson, she was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School and earned an A.S. degree in Business Administration/Accounting at Bronx Community College. She was a bookkeeper at the Bronx County Courthouse and was a retired mail processor with the U.S. Postal Service (1978-2013).
Maxine was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, N.J. In 2016, upon moving to Palm Coast, she joined Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of the Ephraim tribe. She was a virtuous woman who believed in family, always exhibiting a captivating smile and loved greeting parishioners entering the sanctuary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in eternal rest by her brother, Arnold, and her sisters, Bertha Mae, Bernice and Gloria.
Memories of Maxine are cherished by her devoted husband, Juan; her beautiful daughter, Keisha (Kevin); stepson, Reggie; sisters, Shirley and Lorraine; brothers, Lawrence (Gloria), Broggie Jr. (Carol) and Ronald; two grandchildren, Layla and Kevin Jr.; and other relatives and friends.
A Homegoing Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway South, Palm Coast, Fla. with Pastor Edwin Coffie, Eulogist. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Fla.
Online Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, Palatka, Fla.
www.flaggserenitychapel.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019