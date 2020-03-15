|
Melvin S. Black of Southampton passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Brightview Assisted Living in Mount Laurel. He was 99.
He was born on Sep. 4, 1920, in Tonkawa, OK, and resided in McAllen, TX, before moving to Southampton.
Melvin honorably served in the Army Air Corp during World War II, serving in the South Pacific. He was a contractor and owned Black Construction Company for many years. He served on the Southampton Twp. Planning Board and the Board of Education.
Melvin was a founding member of the Southampton Business Association and the American Legion Post 526.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and gardening, and enjoyed a Manhattan every now and then. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred D. Black; and his son, Michael L. Black. Melvin is survived by his son, M. Stephen Black (Christine); daughter-in-law, Marsha Black; his grandchildren, Jennifer C. Kosick (David), M. Stephen Black, II (Jennifer L.), Michael S. Black, and Adam C. Black (Jennifer); his great grandchildren, Julian, Kole, Gabriel, Max, and Zoë; and his brothers, Marvin Black and Robert Black.
Services are private for the family. Burial will be at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Serenity Hospice.
Condolences for the family may be left at the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020