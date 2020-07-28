1/1
Melvin T. Barrett
Melvin T. Barrett of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 71.

Celebration of his Life services will held for family only at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington. A walkthrough viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J. Family and friends may also view by way of live stream at 11 a.m. at the funeral home's web site below.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

tlhuttonfuneralservices.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
