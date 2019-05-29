|
Mercedita T. Vanterpool, Age 70 years, Of Lake Valley, Pemberton Twp., passed away May 24,2019 at home with her family by her side.
Wife of the late Benito Vanterpool.
There will be a viewing & Visitation for Mercedita 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday evening at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough, and 8:30AM to 9:15 AM Thursday morning at the funeral home.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM Thursday morning at St. Ann's Church 22 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery 350 Provonceline Road, Arneytown, Pemberton Twp.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.,
Pemberton Borough
Stephen Lankena, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019