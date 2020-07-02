Merrill C. "Manny" Mathis of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 88.Born in New Gretna, N.J., Merrill was raised in Tabernacle and built his own home in Medford, where he resided most of his life. He retired from G.E. in Moorestown.Merrill was a member of the Goose Pond Gun Club in Tabernacle. He loved to be outdoors, working in his yard cutting grass, weed whacking and wood working.Husband of the late Elizabeth Emma Mathis, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael S. and Kathryn P. Mathis of Medford; his sister, Sally Wall; three grandchildren, Steven (his longtime girlfriend Melissa Storm), Lauren (her fiancé Ben Swan) and Matthew; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village (formerly known as Odd Fellows Cemetery), Medford.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Merrill's name to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Mathis Funeral Home,Medford