Michael A. Casello of Lumberton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Mount Holly, surrounded by his family. He was 57.
Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., the son of Joan and the late Rocco Casello.
Michael served in the United States Air Force for 35 years. He was employed as a quality control inspector for the Defense Control Management Agency.
He enjoyed vacations and cruises with his family, and was an avid golfer and dog lover. He found joy in landscaping and gardening around his home and for family and friends. He also enjoyed running at the Smithville Park.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Suzanne; sons, Matthew Casello (Jessica) and Steven Casello (Annette Garzone); his mother, Joan Casello; sisters, Debbie Liscotti and Roxanne Carroll (Keith); and his beloved dog, Samantha.
Relatives and friends may attend the visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael's name to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 9, 2020