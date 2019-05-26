Home

Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
View Map
Michael A. Kremper of Roebling passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Willingboro. He was 83.

Born and raised in Trenton, Michael had resided in Roebling since 1973.

He attended Villanova before joining the U.S. Airforce. After his service to his country, he retired after more than 40 years of service at Delaval Co., Trenton, as a Navy civilian QA/QC inspector.

He loved his sports teams: The Phillies, Eagles, University of Notre Dame Football and Villanova Basketball. Michael enjoyed raising his family and liked taking his wife to a casino occasionally.

Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Chelesea Ann Kremper, he is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rachael (Buonanno) and his sons, Michael (Gina), Jeff (Viktoria) and Mark Kremper (Susan). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Mark Jr., Patrick Michael, Emma, Madison and Stella, as well as extended family and friends.

His funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 West Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in Michael's name may be sent to University of Penn Abramson Cancer Center, 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, West Pavilion, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the web site listed below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 26, 2019
