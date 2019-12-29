|
Michael A. "Mick" Podraza passed away at Virtua Hospital in Mt. Holly on Thursday at the age of 79.
Born in Riverside, Mick graduated from Burlington City High School, where he excelled in sports (particularly baseball). He went on to earn an AA at Rider University.
In the early 1960s, he worked for the Burlington Post Office before beginning his career in law enforcement.
In 1967, Mick started working for the Burlington City Police Department. After a long career as a detective sergeant, he retired in 1992. He also served on the TAC Unit and was a member of F.O.P. Lodge #63. Additionally, Mick was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, All Saints Catholic Church, The Holy Name Society, All Saints Church Choir, Oneida Boat Club and the Burlington Entertainers.
After his retirement, he worked as a bus driver for the City of Burlington School system, a funeral assistant at Page Funeral Home and a bus driver in Leisure Town for 15 years. In 2008, Mick was inducted to the Burlington City High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A well-known and respected man, Mick will be remembered for his quick wit and his dedication to his family, faith and community.
Mick was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle A. Podraza. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Margaret (Janson) Podraza; daughters: Catherine Podraza, Barbara (Warren) Miller, Monica (Tedd) Pogorzelski; grandchildren: Warren (Angela) Miller, Daniel (Ami) Miller, MicKayla "Mickie" Clark, Owen, Ashton Pogorzelski; great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Daniel, Bradleigh Miller; siblings: Maryanne (David) Troxel, Cheryl Castillo, Jeffrey Bean, an aunt Marilyn Grew; brothers in law: Stanley Janson, Frederick (Karen) Janson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the Westampton Emergency Services, Westampton Police, Virtua EMT/Medics and the doctors and nurses of Virtua's ICU Department.
A viewing will be held at Page Funeral Home at 302 E. Union Street in Burlington on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and also on Tuesday from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in All Saints R.C. Church at 502 High Street in Burlington. Burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westampton, NJ, 08060. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019