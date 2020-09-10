Michael Anstey

When Mike was around you were never quite certain what you'd be doing, but you knew it would be fun. Maybe off camping, off to LBI, taking in the Atlantic City Air Show or dining at Whistlers and The Blue Monkey. Quieter times found him heading off to New Hope or the mountains for Pocono trips or chilling in by his fire pit.It was still being argued who was the better cook: his wife probably won for consistency, but Mike won for versatility and dominated the grill (steaks, corn and ribs.) And he cheered for the Philly teams: Mike was there bright and early for the Birds Victory Parade. And he was a dog guy, his Dachshunds and Beagles by his side. Of course, everyone knew what was most important to Mike: family always came first. He was the consummate provider and took care of all the worrying.He'd meet a pretty girl named Jane at work. They were blessed with two children: Jacqueline and Quintin. He is survived by his siblings, George Anstey, Frank Anstey (Barbara), Lea Jones (Tony), Suzanne Hopper (Joe), and Bill Anstey (Gloria), and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Loretta Anstey.Services will be held privately.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside