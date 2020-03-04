|
|
Michael Christopher Payne of Palmyra passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 47.
He is survived by his sister, Jaime Pollard (Ryan) of Palmyra, by his nieces, Shannon and Rylee, and his nephew, Joseph.
The visitation will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Main St., Riverton, N.J., where the service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St., Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020