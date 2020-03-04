Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
Michael C. Payne


1972 - 2020
Michael C. Payne Obituary
Michael Christopher Payne of Palmyra passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 47.

He is survived by his sister, Jaime Pollard (Ryan) of Palmyra, by his nieces, Shannon and Rylee, and his nephew, Joseph.

The visitation will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Main St., Riverton, N.J., where the service will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St., Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
