Michael C. Thomas, Captain in the Fire Department of New York, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was 53.
Mike was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Medford Lakes. He was a graduate of Ossi Vo-Tech in Medford.
Mike was a brave member of the FDNY for 24 years. He was a paramedic and member of Medford Lakes Fire Department in his younger days. His passion for fire service began in 1983. Mike also was a machinist and die maker.
He loved his Pinelands heritage and spending time in the cranberry bogs and being part of the cranberry harvest. Mike was also a paddleboard enthusiast and twice navigated Manhattan Island for autism charities. He competed in the memorial stair climb, honoring his fallen brothers and sisters from 9/11.
Mike was a hero to many and most of all his mother, Virginia Thomas, and his brother, Matthew, both of Medford Lakes; his girlfriend, Gina Nardo; his uncle, Allen Zier (Michele); his aunt, Merle Baisden (Robert); and many cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, William C. Thomas Jr.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly. Relatives, friends, and fellow firefighters are invited to attend his viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Boro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to either the Capt. Michael Thomas E-253 Memorial Fund at www.FDNYFoundation.org, click donate today button and leave Capt. Michael Thomas E-253 Memorial Fund in comments box, or to the Medford Lakes Fire Co., 1 Cabin Circle Dr., Medford Lakes, NJ 08055.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019