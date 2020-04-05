|
|
Michael Eugene Cherry of Burlington, formerly Delran, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Masonic Village at Burlington. He was 81.
Mike was a Pittsburgh native, born in 1938, to Michael and Isabel Altmeyer Cherry.
Mike was a 1956 graduate of Munhall High School where he was actively involved in musical activities. He was the drum major in the marching band, and a member of the orchestra, choir, and Glee club. Mike was extremely talented at playing the saxophone. He was a member of the band, The Hi-liters, which performed at weddings and other venues in the Pittsburgh area.
Mike worked at an oil company and attended night school for accounting. In 1960, he took a job with RH Donnelley Yellow Pages. In 1968, he was transferred to the Philadelphia area and worked for RHD until 1998, when he retired.
Mike may have physically left the Pittsburgh area, but it always remained in this heart. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and he bled black and gold. Mike enjoyed spending his Saturdays watching college football in his man cave.
He was a kind-hearted person with a generous soul and a great sense of humor. Mike's family meant everything to him. His finest achievement was being a wonderful husband, dad, and grandfather. To his children and grandchildren, Mike was their hero.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 59 years, Donna (Miler) Cherry; and his children, Vicki Verzella (John) and Michael Cherry (Shelly). Mike also will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) and JJ Verzella. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Cherry.
In light of the current pandemic situation, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020