|
|
Michael Ashton Costello passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 58.
Born in Mount Holly, to John and Helen Costello, Michael had been a resident of Marlton since 2007, and formerly lived in Moorestown.
Michael was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan; enjoyed playing golf at Indian Springs; and was a member of the Toms River Elks Lodge 1875. Most importantly, Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving companion, Janis Sullivan; his cherished daughters, Paige Costello and Jill Snyder; his mother, Helen Costello; and his siblings, Helen "Tad" E. Costello (Jeffrey Patterson), John P. Costello, and Bruce D. Costello (Kellie). He was the dear uncle of Caitlin, Colin, Megan, Jack, and Ryan; and the grandfather of Dexter.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Givnish of Marlton, 398 East Main St., where the memorial service will be at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
To share your memories of Michael, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Givnish of Marlton,
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020