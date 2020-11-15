Michael D. Morse of Tabernacle passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 78.Born in Mount Holly to Lewis and Doris (Lamaze) Morse, Mike was always happy to be surrounded by the laughter and camaraderie of good friends and family.After graduating with a bachelor's degree from The College of New Jersey, Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Following his six years of service, Mike earned a master's degree from Glassboro State College (Rowan University).He went on to passionately teach at Rancocas Valley Regional High School for more than 30 years. Mike was dedicated to helping students learn outside of the classroom as well, running the school's ski club and coaching the bowling and track teams. Never one to sit still for too long, Mike also spent many years moonlighting as a realtor.In 1969, Mike wed his beloved bride, Ruth (Emmons). Throughout their marriage, they found joy in traveling all over the world, frequenting casinos, and hosting large, entertaining get-togethers at their home.No matter where Mike went, he showed up with a smile on his face and gladly made room for others to join in the fun. He was dedicated to his bowling and golf leagues, and earning enough frequent flyer miles to be on a first-name basis with airline employees. He was also never one to turn down a round of golf, a good deal, a glass of champagne, or a chance to take a trip.Mike is survived by his three children, Michelle Morse of Southampton, Brian Morse (Heather) of Riverton, and Becki Ellis (Ed) of Southampton, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry, Danny, and Tom; his sister, Ann; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis, his mother, Doris, his sister, Mary Linda Giberson, and his wife, Ruth.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Weather permitting, the service will be outside. Relatives and friends may gather beginning at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rancocas Valley Regional High School in honor of the Michael Morse Scholarship Fund.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly