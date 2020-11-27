Michael E. "Mike" Richman
Michael E. "Mike" Richman, 57, of Ocala, FL, passed away November 21, 2020.
He was born on November 28, 1962 and raised in Riverton, NJ to Harry and Jean (Adams) Richman. He was the General Manager of Marion Utilities where he was employed for 28 years.
Mike will be remembered by his family as a jokester. He enjoyed playing golf, cooking, boating, the outdoors, his dogs, and traveling. He loved animals and loved music; he was a great drummer.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie, Ocala, FL, brothers, Tim (Debbie) Richman, Palmyra, NJ, John (Dominique) Richman, Riverton, NJ, sisters, Colleen (Dave) Luethje, Bend, OR, Ann (Erich) Lauterbach, Angel Camp, CA, Jodi (Kevin) Mickle, Beverly, NJ, Kathy (Kirk) Oates, Downington, PA, his aunt and uncle, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and his mother in law, Yara Calero, Ocala, FL.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Marion County, http://thehsmc.org/donate
Arrangements by Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.