Creative, funny and endearing. But most of all loving. Mike gave of herself in so many ways. Through working with the community of Medford Lakes, in her shop on Main Street in Medford or with her friends and family. A while back I taught her how to use Messenger on her phone so she could see and chat with her Grandkids. SHE WAS SO EXCITED. I will miss Mike and her golden heart. She went to bed one night and work up in heaven. I bet she was wide eyed and ready to get going on whatever project needed to be accomplished. Rest in peace? Not our Mike. She is as busy ever with a smile on her face. Jill and David, don't fret about your mom. She is decorating something in heaven and having fun doing it. As usual . Cookie Griffith

Cookie Griffith

Friend