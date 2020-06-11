Michael Eberly Vail Levinsky, the first woman mayor of Medford Lakes and a well-known former shopkeeper and business leader in both Medford and Haddonfield, died peacefully Sunday at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia. She was 77.
Born in Plainfield but raised in Haddonfield, she was one of five daughters of Eleanor and Ira Vail. She graduated from Haddonfield High and attended the Philadelphia College of the Arts.
Michael fell in love with Medford Lakes after moving to the small borough in 1980 and would become a longtime fixture in the community, first as a leader with the Junior Women's civic group and Colony Club and later in elected office.
She was elected to the Borough Council in 1982 and would serve two terms, becoming the first woman to serve as the town's mayor in 1986. She would remain in the leadership post until her second term ended in 1990.
During her tenure in government, she was instrumental in the creation of the town's first-ever bicycle path along Tabernacle Road and a recycling center at the borough's public works complex. She also helped create the town's Historic District and Preservation Commission and advocated for New Jersey's 1996 constitutional amendment prohibiting unfunded mandates.
Shortly before leaving government, Michael began operating Eleanor Vail's of Medford on Main Street, an extension of the gifts and flowers shop founded by her parents on Tanner Street in Haddonfield. She later reopened the Haddonfield business on Kings Highway following her parents' retirement.
She became a leader with both towns' business associations and helped start enduring traditions like Medford's Dickens Festival and the Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival.
She would remain active within the Medford Lakes until 2015 when she relocated to the Fountains at Cedar Parke retirement community in Atco, where she became known for her friendly and outgoing personality and fondness for holiday decorations.
A beloved mother, grandmother, sibling and aunt, Michael was predeceased by her parents Ira and Eleanor Vail, aunts Doris and Josephine Anderson and sister Barbara Jeanne McNabb. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Ann Driscoll, Susan Woelpper and Randy Van Sant, children, David Levinsky and Jill and Randy Boucher, and grandchildren, Leah, Dominic and Stella Marie, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date in Medford Lakes. Arrangements are by the Mathis Funeral Home in Medford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Animal Welfare Association of Voorhees.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.