Michael F. Amerman

Michael F. Amerman Obituary
Michael F. Amerman of Albrightsville, Pa., formerly of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in Albrightsville. He was 54.

He was the husband of Sandy M. (Klimek) Amerman, who passed away Dec. 10th at home.

He was born in Camden, N.J. on July 19, 1965, son of Frank Amerman of Eastampton, N.J. and the late Ruth (Haskins) Kiefer.

Michael was the owner/operator of Mike's Home Improvements in Albrightsville for many years.

He is survived by his father, Frank Amerman of Eastampton, and his brother, Todd Amerman of Marlton, N.J.; his step sister, Erin Kiefer of Bayville, N.J.; and nephews, Cory Amerman of Eastampton and Cole Amerman of Winter Garden, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Paul Klimek on June 20, 1984.

The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 in Michael and Sandy's name. They loved animals and this would be the best way to honor them.

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.,

Gilbert, Pa.

www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 18, 2019
