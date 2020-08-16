Michael F. Klein, of Port St. Lucie Florida, died Friday August 14, 2020 at Sandgate Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Port Pierce, FL. He was 63.Born in Chicago, IL, son of Lucile Fragin Klein and the late Howard Klein. Michael was raised in Willingboro, N.J. and attended Burlington County Community College and Rutgers University. He was a member of NAMI, Burlington, N.J. and enjoyed playing tennis and chess and was employed teaching both activities in Burlington County, N.J. at Country clubs and County services.Also surviving are his brother, Eric Klein, Mount Laurel, N.J., and sister in law, Michal Cynthia Klein, Mount Laurel, N.J.; an aunt, Carol Fragin, San Diego, California, and a nephew, Benjamin Klein.Memorial contributions may be made to Willingboro Police Athletic league 1 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Willingboro, N.J. 08046. Attn: Sally Landrum.To leave an online condolence, please visit the website below.Carlucci-Golden-DeSantisFuneral Home, Inc.