Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Marlton, NJ
Michael J. Abair Obituary
Michael J. Abair of Marlton, N.J. passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was 68.

Michael was the beloved husband of Sheila A. (Costes) Abair, and the loving father of Michael Abair Jr. and Catherine Poznek (Kevin). He was the dearly loved grandfather of Ashlyn, Kevin Jr. and Ethan, the caring son of the late William and Joan Abair, and the dear brother of Barbara Baicich (Frank), Diane Waldron (Robert), Mark Abair, Richard Abair, Cathy Grasso (Dennis), April Dore, Dale Abair and late William Abair, Linda Palasti and David Abair. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Abair was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was an member of St. Joan of Arc Church serving as a eucharistic minister, catechist and actively involved in Marriage Encounter since 1989.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Joan of Arc Church, Marlton. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to Attitudes in Reverse (www.air.ngo), or to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org).

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton

bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 17, 2019
