Michael J. Domenus died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly. He was 80.
Michael was a lifelong resident of the Riverside area and enjoyed being part of a small town. For a short time, he, along with his father, were employees at the famous Watchcase in town.
After high school he entered the U.S. Army, becoming a military police officer. His services took him to Georgia, Paris, France and Fort Dix, New Jersey.
After his military career he married and started a family. He was a devoted father, husband and friend to many. Fishing, playing softball and bowling were some of his favorite pastimes as a younger man.
Handy and helpful, he worked as a mechanic at Hooker Chemical, Hoeganaes Corporation and then Occidental Chemical for many years and took that talent elsewhere to help others with their fix-it needs. This was not limited to a hammer and wrench, but Mike was also your man if your laptop was on the brink; he was always eager to help.
Michael was an easygoing guy who loved the simple things in life like a good joke, "active" watching of a good Philadelphia Eagles or Phillies game, and frequenting the Jersey shore boardwalk.
He was the husband of the late Frances; the father of the late Michele, Francine Pomarici (Brian), Janette Domenus and Michael; grandfather of Brian and Elena; and brother of Maryann Doherty, Joe, Butch, Lorraine Pasqua and Diane Bernd.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, N.J., where his funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside, N.J.
Contributions in his name may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 9, 2019