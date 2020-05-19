|
Michael J. McCormick, beloved son, brother, uncle, partner and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 80 years young and a lifelong resident of Beverly, N.J.
After graduating from Burlington City High School, he proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force, after which it was time for him to embark on another journey - the world of supermarket retail. He dedicated the next 37 years between the A&P and Acme - meeting some very memorable people along the way.
Retiring from there and needing yet another adventure, he entered the judicial world but had no idea what a ride he was in for. He worked the next 10 years for the Burlington County Court System - meeting some wonderful friends as time flew by. Full retirement followed and led to one of his favorite sayings - "I've got nothing to do and all day to do it."
He was able to travel to Florida a few times via his favorite method of transportation - the train - and never minded that it would take a little longer to get there.
His love for movies, the opera, theatre or any of the performing arts never left his heart, as he will never leave ours.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Myrtle; his brother, Richard; sister, Patricia Crowe; brothers- in-law, Frank E. Crowe and Paul McDermott; and niece, Deborah Crowe.
He is survived by his longtime partner of 43 years, George Rago, his sister, Kathleen McDermott, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current social distancing measures, services and interment at Lakeview Memorial Park will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Michael's name would be greatly appreciated to the Ritz Theatre, 915 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, NJ 08107, or at www.ritztheatreco.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2020