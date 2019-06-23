|
Michael J. "Uncle Mike" O'Connell of Philadelphia passed away June 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer. He was 60.
Michael was the loving brother of Sally Ginty (Paul).
He was a painter by trade in the New Jersey area.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the O'Connell family form 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 109 East Price St., Philadelphia, PA 19144, where Michael's memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Michael's name may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul's, Inn-Dwelling or Face to Face Outreach Services.
Delaware Valley Cremation Center,
Philadelphia
Delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019