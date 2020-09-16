Michael J. Pustie passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 96.Born in Roebling, N.J. Michael was a longtime resident of Riverside, N.J He was employed as an accounting clerk for over 30 years at Conrail, Phila., PA. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. John Neumann Council #1436, Riverside and a devoted parishioner of St . Peter, Riverside, helping to run Bingo. He was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles.Beloved husband of the late Jean R. (Snow). Devoted father of Regina M. Knowlton (Reginald) and Michael J. Pustie. Loving grandfather of Justin R. Knowlton (Timatha) and Megan Balne (Thomas). Great grandfather of Kaeli, Samuel, Jamieson, Abigail, Lillian and Karina.Service and interment private. Donations may be made to Resurrection Parish, 260 Conrow Rd., Delran, NJ 08075 or Palmyra Emergency Squad, 125 W. Broad St., Palmyra, NJ 08065.Chadwick Memorial Home