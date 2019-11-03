Home

Michael J. "Zeek" Sykala

Michael J. "Zeek" Sykala Obituary
Michael J. "Zeek" Sykala passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 59.

Zeek was a graduate of Burlington City High School and worked for and retired from Crown, Cork and Seal in Philadelphia. He most recently was employed by Burlington Overhead Door Company.

He enjoyed fishing in Cape Hatteras and deer hunting.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (DiDomenico), his parents, Joseph and Stella Sykala, and a brother, Freddy Sykala.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph Sykala Jr.; sister and brother-in- law, Jeanne and Leon Borkowski; a niece, Lauren Borkowski; sister-in-law, Janet Dozier; and friends.

Services will be held privately by his family at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
