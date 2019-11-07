Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Yamka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Yamka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Yamka Obituary
Michael J. Yamka of Eastampton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 55.

Born in Merrick, N.Y., he was the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Catone) Yamka.

Michael was the beloved husband for 26 years to Heidi (Zipkas); the loving father of Michael A., Heather, and Kristina; dear brother of Marie Belleveau (Allen) and Joanne Murray (Rich); devoted son-in-law of Anna Zipkas; dear brother-in-law of Amy Vereb (Glenn) and Kevin Zipkas (Kathleen); and the beloved uncle of Nicky, Johnny, Ricky, Ryan, Ella, Daniel, and Andrew.

Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael's name to a .

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now