|
|
Michael J. Yamka of Eastampton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 55.
Born in Merrick, N.Y., he was the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Catone) Yamka.
Michael was the beloved husband for 26 years to Heidi (Zipkas); the loving father of Michael A., Heather, and Kristina; dear brother of Marie Belleveau (Allen) and Joanne Murray (Rich); devoted son-in-law of Anna Zipkas; dear brother-in-law of Amy Vereb (Glenn) and Kevin Zipkas (Kathleen); and the beloved uncle of Nicky, Johnny, Ricky, Ryan, Ella, Daniel, and Andrew.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael's name to a .
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019