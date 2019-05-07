|
|
Michael R. "Nobi" Cacares passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was 34.
Born in Willingboro, Michael was a longtime resident of Delran. He was the beloved son of Lisa D. and Michael R. Cacrees; dear grandson of Janet and Bob Miller; father of Michael, Raelyn and Kelsey; brother of Phillip; godson of Lisa Elliott; nephew of Jenifer Fenton, Rob Miller and Sandy Laksh; cousin of Shayne Seward, Dakota Fenton and the late Zachary Horton; and uncle of Madelyna, Serenity and Phillip.
Michael always took an interest in kids, whether his own or his nieces and nephews. He was an awesome dad who was a real history buff. Michael also was passionate about helping people that were down on their luck. He was real good at finding others a place to stay or getting them into rehab.
"You will be truly missed my son. Fly high until we meet again".
Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the First Moravian Church of Riverside, 228 E. Washington St., Riverside, followed by Michael's memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on May 7, 2019