Michael R. Caceres passed away April 24, 2019. He was 34.
Born in Willingboro, Michael was a longtime resident of Delran.
He was the beloved son of Lisa D. and Michael R. Caceres; dear grandson of Janet and Bob Miller; father of Michael Phillip Caceres, Raelyn Caceres and extended child Kelsey; brother of Phillip; godson of Lisa Elliott; nephew of Jenifer Fenton and Rob Miller, Sandy Laksh and the late Zachary Horton; and uncle of Shayne Seward and Dakota Fenton. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the First Moravian Church of Riverside, 228 E. Washington St., Riverside, followed by Michael's memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to [email protected] Memorial Home,
Riverside
www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2019