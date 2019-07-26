|
Michael "Mikey" Sassano passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Delran, N.J. surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years young.
A proud native of South Philadelphia and a longtime resident of Delran, Mikey was the heart of his family and served as a strong friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Natalie.
He is survived by his three children, Carleen Bishop (Ed) of Delran, Maria Klaus (Joe Dobran) of Delran, and Michael (Elizabeth) of West Chester, Pa. He is also survived by his four favorite granddaughters, Tara, Amanda, Amelia, and Alaina, as well as his four favorite grandsons, Jason, Michael, Anthony, and Nicholas. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers, Willie and Tony Sassano of South Philadelphia.
Mikey was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Raffaella Sassano, his brothers, Harry, Frankie, and Johnnie Sassano, as well as his sisters, Mary Zappa, Rita Brockelman, and Minnie Gentile.
Throughout his life, Mikey enjoyed staying fit by participating in body-building competitions, earning 2nd runner-up at the Mr. Philadelphia competition, which led to a feature in Strength & Health magazine in 1951.
In 1951 while living in South Philadelphia, he joined the Ironworkers: Local 405 working as a Journeyman, Foreman, and General Foreman. For over 40 years, "Iron Mike" worked on the largest construction projects throughout Philadelphia, namely the Walt Whitman Bridge, One Liberty Place, and extending the Philadelphia subway system to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
Following retirement, he continued to create with his hands, building works of art out of stained glass, baking apple cakes, and jarring hot peppers.
Above all Mikey's personal and professional hobbies, caring for his wife, children, and grandchildren was his beloved past time. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Natalie Novitsky of Pottsville, Pa. Together, Mikey and Natalie dedicated their life to building a close-knit family, enjoying summers at their pool, holiday traditions, Italian dinners, and countless jokes – all of which will be continued in their honor.
The viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Lankenau Funeral Home, 334 Chester Avenue, Moorestown, N.J. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Saint Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J., followed by burial at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a philanthropic contribution to the American Red Cross in Mikey's honor. The family encourages everyone to continue to participate in their local blood donation drives. All are appreciated.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 26, 2019