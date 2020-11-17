1/
Michael T. Raszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Raszewski, 67, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Samaritan Center, Voorhees, NJ.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Michael resided in Medford Lakes and Medford, NJ, most of his life. He earned his Master's Degree from Drexel University, and worked at J&J Snack Foods in Pennsauken, NJ, as the Director of Internal Audit.

Michael loved fishing, Philly Sports, and attending Phillies and Eagles games.

Husband of the late Suzanne Raszewski; he is survived by his son, Michael Raszewski and his fiancé Kimberly Bradshaw; his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Branden Westrich; his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Joanne Raszewski; three grandchildren, Brady, Abigail and Aubrey Westrich; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30AM, at the Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved