Michael T. Raszewski, 67, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Samaritan Center, Voorhees, NJ.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Michael resided in Medford Lakes and Medford, NJ, most of his life. He earned his Master's Degree from Drexel University, and worked at J&J Snack Foods in Pennsauken, NJ, as the Director of Internal Audit.
Michael loved fishing, Philly Sports, and attending Phillies and Eagles games.
Husband of the late Suzanne Raszewski; he is survived by his son, Michael Raszewski and his fiancé Kimberly Bradshaw; his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Branden Westrich; his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Joanne Raszewski; three grandchildren, Brady, Abigail and Aubrey Westrich; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30AM, at the Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.