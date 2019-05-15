|
|
Michele D. O'Donnell Gladney of Riverside passed away May 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 65.
She was born Aug. 18, 1953, to the late John O'Donnell and Mary O'Donnell-Rowland in Philadelphia.
Michele is survived by her four children, Gabrielle, Stephanie, James and Michael; her six grandchildren, Miranda, Abaigeal, Michael, Bree, Mary, and Cooper; her brothers, Jack (Betty), Thomas (Carol), Bill (Connie) and Kevin (Barbara); and her sisters, Marianne and Karen Michaluk (Leo). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Michele was preceded in death by her husband James in 2009.
Michele was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will always be remembered for her laughter, her quick wit and the love she would spread everywhere she went.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Weber Funeral Home located in Riverton, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2019