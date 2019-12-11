Burlington County Times Obituaries
Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Lumberton, NJ
View Map
Michelle R. Seward-Coleman Obituary
Michelle R. Seward- Coleman of Mount Laurel passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 38.

Born in Mount Holly, Michelle was a lifelong area resident. She was a 2000 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School.

Michelle worked as an office manager for Fleischer, Fleischer, and Suglia in Marlton.

She was a loving mother, caring partner, daughter and sister.

Michelle is survived by her son, Jaxson Reid; her fiancé, John Reid Sr.; her step son, John Reid Jr.; her mother, Patricia Seward; her father, Raymond Seward; her sisters, Angela Seward and Katrina Seward Tuliano; her niece, Taylor Sams; and her nephews, Lukas Tuliano, Austin Tuliano, and Noah Latronica.

She was the granddaughter of the late Ingeborg Coffey, and the niece of the late Joan Coffey Clark.

Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the family to establish an education fund for her son, Jaxson.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 11, 2019
