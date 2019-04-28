|
Mildred (Burkett) Breingan of Burlington Township passed away into God's loving and eternal care Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Willingboro.
Born and raised in Sumter, S.C., she settled in Burlington with her husband after World War II.
In her earlier years, Mildred was a registered nurse, after starting her family she became a homemaker. She was involved with her son in the Cub Scouts. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bridge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Red Dragon Canoe Club, 221 Edgewater Ave., Edgewater Park, N.J. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Red Dragon Canoe Club, 221 Edgewater Ave., Beverly, NJ 08010.
