Mildred J. (Rapp) Kasperowicz of Leisuretowne, Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was 86.
Born in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Rapp, and the wife of the late Francis A. Kasperowicz. She has resided in Leisuretowne for the past 20 years, moving there from Riverside, N.J., where she resided for over 32 years.
She was a former EKG Technician for Zurburgg Hospital in Riverside, and was previously a Switch Board Operator for the Cinnaminson High School for 10 years.
Mildred was well known for her crocheting for Warm Up America and the New Lisbon Center Gift Shop. She was a former Girl Scout Leader in Riverside.
She was the beloved mother of Debra Lee Ruth (Paul) of Valley Township, Pa., Frank J. Kasperowicz (Brenda) of Palmyra, N.J., Katherine Weisberg (the late Michael) of Red Hook, N.Y. and Scott Kasperowicz of Bellmawr, N.J. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Rapp Jr. (Sylvia) of Bucks County, Pa.; her daughter-in-law, Mary; her grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Scott Jr., Alex, Kevin, Sarah Jane, Jamie and Jessica; and her great grandchildren, Adalynn, Dominic and Tommy.
She was the mother of the late Dennis, the grandmother of the late David, and the sister of the late Dorothy Klang.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Rd., Medford, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 12, 2019