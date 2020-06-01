Milford "Ted" Theadford made his transition peacefully to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.



He was born Feb. 29, 1932 in Indianola, Pa. to Purnell (Greene) and Dempsey Theadford. He was a Korean War veteran and graduate of Rutgers University.



Milford was preceded in death by his son, Brian Theadford, and brothers, Andrew Theadford (Ida), Odell Theadford Sr., and Charles Theadford.



He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 65 years, Mary E. (Reed); his daughter, Dr. Brita A. Theadford (Woodard); three grandchildren, Ms. Brooke M. Butler, Mrs. Kyra C. (Woodard) Brown, and Ms. Alexandria K. Woodard; and four great grandchildren.



