Milton D. Schoch of Palmyra passed away Thursday, Dec 12, 2019. He was 54.
Milton was a lifelong resident of Palmyra who made friends wherever he went. He graduated from Burlington County Special Services School in Westhampton; participated in the Special Olympics; and held many jobs including bussing tables at Pizza Hut in Cinnaminson for 16 years.
Milton is survived by his parents, Fred and Grace; brothers, William and Richard; nephew, Kevin, and niece, Kristin.
A visitation for Milton will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Weber Funeral Home 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077, where his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 15, 2019