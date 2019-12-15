Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Milton D. Schoch Obituary
Milton D. Schoch of Palmyra passed away Thursday, Dec 12, 2019. He was 54.

Milton was a lifelong resident of Palmyra who made friends wherever he went. He graduated from Burlington County Special Services School in Westhampton; participated in the Special Olympics; and held many jobs including bussing tables at Pizza Hut in Cinnaminson for 16 years.

Milton is survived by his parents, Fred and Grace; brothers, William and Richard; nephew, Kevin, and niece, Kristin.

A visitation for Milton will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Weber Funeral Home 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077, where his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
