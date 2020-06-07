Minnie L. Booker McMichael of Sicklerville, N.J., beloved mother grandmother and great- grandmother, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was 85.
Minnie was born in Capps, Alabama to the late Willie and Myrtle Kincey. She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lorri D. Booker-Tierney, and siblings, Ulysses Kincey, Edward Kincey, Annie Julia Ayers, and Lester Charles Kincey.
She was a resident of southern New Jersey for over 50 years. Minnie worked in several capacities at Walson Army Community Hospital.
She was the devoted mother of Tina Booker, Muti Abdul Muqtadir Muhammad, Darrell Booker (Susan), and LaShawn McMichael (Sean), the cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, Khaliah Muhammad, Ciera Matamoros, Jordan Booker- Tierney, McKenna Booker, Kadin Booker, and Logan McDonald, and two adoring great grandchildren, Yani Coles and Elijah Matamoros. She is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alzheimer's Association.
Hughes Funeral Home,
Trenton, N.J.
www.hughesfuneralhome.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.