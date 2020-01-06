|
|
Miriam Roberta (Lewis) Hyberg of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was 97.
Born Dec. 21, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pa., Miriam was the youngest of eight children of Leo and Esther Lewis. A 1941 graduate of Philadelphia Girl's Catholic High School, Miriam was a R.N. who received her nursing training at Philadelphia General Hospital, where years later she would return to deliver her four children.
She went to the high school dance with her high school sweetheart and later husband, Bengt T. Hyberg, before each served in World War II. While Bengt served as the Skipper of an Army tugboat in the English Channel and Belgium, including at Utah Beach on D-Day, Miriam became a member of the Army Nursing Corps in the Pacific Theater of Operations, with her overseas tour finding her on Okinawa on Surrender Day Sept. 2, 1945. Although Bengt would rise to the rank of an Army Colonel after the war, it was a source of accomplishment and family amusement that as a Lieutenant Nurse, Miriam always outranked Bengt during the time of their mutual service. Family lore does not provide the answer as to whether Miriam officially made Bengt salute her.
Returning safely after the War, Miriam and Bengt were married Sept. 22, 1947 and rapidly turned to building their family. From 1948 to 1952 they literally built with their own hands (and that of their friends) their first, last and only home in Burlington Township, N.J. (from clearing the lot to shingling the roof). The conclusion of construction coincided with the birth of their first child, Bengt T. "Skip" Hyberg III, who was quickly followed by their sons Lars and Kurt and their daughter Gail. Miriam retired from her nursing career to become a full time homemaker.
While neither she nor Bengt had been able to attend college due to their growing of age during the Depression and war service, her devotion and emphasis on education proudly led to all of her children obtaining college degrees and having professional careers, Skip (Lauren) as an Agricultural Economist, Lars (Enid) as an attorney, Kurt (Shari) as a Mechanical Engineer at Nuclear power plants and Gail (Steve) as a Computer Training expert.
Preceded in death by Bengt in 2007 after 59 years of marriage, she is survived by her four loving children, six grandchildren, Connie, Kristen, Sean, Robert, Marissa and Guillermo, two great grandchildren, Rhea and Guillermo, and a multitude of nieces and nephews whose continuing affection was a source of great joy and comfort to her throughout her life to the end.
After a private funeral service on Dec. 31, Miriam will rest through eternity alongside her husband Bengt at St. Mary's Church, Burlington N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory, including her service as a nurse, may be made to .
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 6, 2020