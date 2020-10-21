Monica D. Kidd of Burlington, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.



A Celebration of her Life family sevice will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J., where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington. Masks must be worn.



