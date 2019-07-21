Home

Monica Hopson Obituary
Monica Hopson, a fierce single mother of two, awesome sister, best true friend of many, passed on after an incredible 10-year battle with metastasized breast cancer and MDS. She was 48.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the "Monica Hopson Family Trust", 4746 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80212, in order to continue to help support Noah and Adrian.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019
