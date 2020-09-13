On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, Monroe "Roe" Howell, a resident of The Evergreens in Moorestown, and previously a resident of Haddonfield for 45 years, passed comfortably in Moorestown. He was 94.
He was the beloved husband for 57 years to the late Betty Howell.
Mr. Howell is survived by his son, Thomas M. Howell (Carla) of Moorestown, and five grandchildren, Chelsea H. Trcka of St. Paul, Minn., Iain R. Harriman of Burnsville, Minn., Megan C. Fitch of Vancouver, B.C., Brooklyn T. Bowerman of Haddon Township, N.J., and Christopher L. Howell of Collingswood, N.J. Also surviving are his favorite great grandchildren: Olivia and Trent (Haddon Township), Raphaela and Matteo (Vancouver), and Kaelan (Burnsville).
Roe was preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Harriman (2006), and son Lawrence Howell (1991).
With the assistance of the GI Bill, after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Roe attended and graduated from Rutgers College of Engineering. He enjoyed an active and full life supporting and caring for his family, working for RCA for over 30 years, spending summers in Greensboro, Vt. and especially playing tennis and golf.
Roe maintained a wide circle of friends. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
He had many distinct communities of friends throughout his life in addition to his family, at Rutgers, RCA, the Edward Howell Association, East Jersey Proprietors; in Haddonfield (including The ROMEOs), Greensboro, Vt., Englewood, Fla., and finally at the Evergreens; where he made many close and lasting friendships.
Roe's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roe's name may be made to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org/usn
).
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services,
Haddonfield, N.J.www.kainmurphy.com