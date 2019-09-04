|
Morris R. Burton of Delran, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was 79.
Morris was born in Prince Edward County, Maryland in 1940 and was a resident of Delran for the last 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn M. (McFarland) Burton, whom he was married to for 57 years until her passing in October of 2018.
He is survived by his loving sons, Darren (AnnaMarie) of Delran and Bryan (Mary) of Waterloo, Iowa. Morris was the cherished grandfather of Anthony (Lindsey), Myles, Mia, and Hunter Burton, and is also survived by his siblings, Allen Bell (Jackie) of Greensboro, N.C. and Sarah Pendelton of Ardmore, Pa., and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his devoted niece, Candis Brown, longtime family friend and confidant, Derrick Reed, and many loving neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Evans (Ella) and Beryl Allen of Philadelphia.
Morris was a graduate of Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Beta fraternity. He also started a chapter of the fraternity in the 1990s at Delran High School that involved a large number of youth.
Morris was employed for 27 years as a benefit authorizer for Social Security. After retiring from Social Security, he was employed by the Cinnaminson High School District for another 27 years as the attendance/truant officer.
Morris was a 4th degree knight of the John Tatham Assembly #648 Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Jaycees, the football commissioner of Delran AA, basketball coach of Delran AA, a member of the Ethnic Pride Club, a member of the Ebony Club, a board member of the Dell Music Center, a member of Delran High School Hall of Fame, and the Performing Arts Center at Delran High School is named after him.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 6, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. His Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Resurrection Parish, St. Casimir site, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1330 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Morris' name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.
