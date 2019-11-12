|
Morris R. Williams Jr. of Pemberton, N.J. passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. He was 89.
Mr. Williams was born in Jacksonville, Fla. and had resided in Fort Dix, N.J., before moving to Pemberton. Morris served his country honorably within the U.S. Army.
Morris was an avid pinochle player and enjoyed reading. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his children, Diane Miyuki Williams, Barry Williams (Yvette), and Eric Williams (Leshette), and grandchildren, Marissa, Dominique, Xavier, and Demetrius.
His memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Laurel Creek Country Club, 701 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture. The NMAAHC is our father's favorite non-profit organization, and it would mean a lot to him to help the Museum succeed.
