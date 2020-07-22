Muriel Jean (Rudolph) Stoops of Marlton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 83.
Muriel was a longtime resident of Palmyra, where she attended Palmyra High School, graduating in 1954. After obtaining her degree in Education from Juniata College, Muriel went on to be a dedicated teacher for many years in the Palmyra elementary school system, teaching several generations of children, primarily in kindergarten and first grade.
Muriel had a love of the shore, where she spent many summers throughout her life. She enjoyed fishing and boating. She was an award winning crafter having several of her cross stitch projects win state awards. She was a regular volunteer at the Presbyterian Church Thrift Store and was a member of the Porch Club in Riverton.
Muriel was the devoted wife of 57 years to the late Irvin.
She was the mother of Gary Hulton (Junko), Sandra Taylor (Bill), Kenneth Stoops (Nancy), and the late Melissa Hancock (Paul), the proud and loving grandmother of Jesse and Sophia Hancock, Ryan Hulton, Lauren and Christian Taylor, Amy and Kimmie Stoops (fiancé, Zach), and Michael Loeschwitz (Natalie), and great-grandmother of Georgio, Landon, Carter and Aubrey.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Muriel and Christian "Rudy" Rudolph, and her brother, Richard "Dick" Rudolph.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Wiley Mission of Marlton.
Relatives and friends are invited from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, to the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton. Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park, where her funeral service will follow at noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wiley at wileymission.org
.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Rivertonwww.weberfuneralhomeinc.com