|
|
Muriel Naomi Jones of Lumberton, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Lake Orion, Mich., home of her son, Joseph. She was 84.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Jones Sr.; loving mother of Joseph Jones Jr. (Janette); proud grandmother of Derek Jones (Jennifer), Kristi Jones and Traci Jones (Ryan Jorgensen); dear great-grandmother of Lucy Marie, Callan Scott and Maple Rowan; and sister of June Smith (John), Brenda Keeley (the late Stan), Ken Croman and the late Frank Croman, James Croman, Delores Epperson, Dorothy Horner and Howard Croman.
To celebrate Muriel's life, a family gathering will take place in New Jersey in the Spring.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020