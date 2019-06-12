|
|
Myra Louise Peck of Haddonfield, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 72.
She was the loving mother of Edward Waters Ray of Orange, Calif., Katharine (Peck) Stephan (Kimberly) of Philadelphia, Pa. and Calvin Peck (Caitlin) of Ocean City, N.J., and the loving grandmother of Kai, Cooper, and Waverly.
Myra hopes to be reunited with her dear Aunt Mildred and faithful companion, Murphy.
Myra was born in Plainfield, N.J., raised her children in Delran, N.J., and then moved to Madison Corners, N.H. Myra spent over 20 years in New Hampshire, was an active member in her community, and achieved a Master's in Education. Myra started a school in North Conway, N.H. for students who wanted a high school diploma vs. GED. She moved back to Delran to be closer to her family in 2014, then resided with the caring staff and residents at Brandywine Living in Haddonfield, N.J. in 2018.
She is remembered as a strong and beautiful loving mother and grandmother who worked tirelessly to leave a legacy behind.
Myra's family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08332, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Magdalen Cemetery, Flemington, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Myra may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services,
Haddonfield, N.J.
kainmurphy.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 12, 2019