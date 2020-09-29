1/1
Nance' T. Lau
Nance' T. Lau of Shamong, N.J. passed away peacefully at home with her son and daughter-in- law by her side. She was 92.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Nance' resided in Shamong since 1982. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia.

Nance' was a parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, where she was active as a Eucharist Minister and Lector. She donated to many charities including the Glenmary Missions.

She loved to bird watch, garden, and tell her son Richardson what to do. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

The wife of the late Richardson G. Lau Jr., she is survived by her loving son and daughter- in-law, Richardson F. and Sandy (Davis) Lau of Shamong, her daughter, Paulette of Florida, her grandson, Zachary, and her step granddaughters, Megan and Erin.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. Please note: social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
