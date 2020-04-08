|
|
Nancy Bernath (Bahme) Sutter of Moorestown, formerly a resident of Cinnaminson, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was 89.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Antonia "Sally" Bahme, and the beloved wife of the late Russel E. Sutter.
She was the loving mother of Nancy J. Sutter, Russel L. Sutter (Beverly), and Susan M. Sutter (Justin T. Murray), and the cherished grandmother of Erica A. Tveitnes (Andrew), Scott Sutter, and Ryan Murray.
At the time of her death, she was a resident of the Evergreens retirement community, where she lived since May 2014 and was very engaged in social activities.
Before her retirement, she worked as a special education classroom aide at Delran High School and, prior to that, as a classroom aide at Riverton School. Earlier, she was a volunteer aide at New Albany School in Cinnaminson, where she also was a former president of the Parent-Teacher Association.
After graduating from Frankford High School in Philadelphia, she was employed by the supermarket chain A&P and then Sun Oil Co. before taking time off to raise a family.
She was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Moorestown, where she previously served on the Altar Guild. She loved to spend her summer evenings watching Philadelphia Phillies games and summer afternoons sitting by the pool at Pheasant Run Swim Club in Cinnaminson, where she was a member for more than 40 years.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 8, 2020